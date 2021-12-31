The Bakersfield Police Department seeking assistance in locating a missing teenager, Jayden Denison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing teenager. Jayden Denison was last seen in the 1300 block of Taft Highway on Monday, December 27, 2021, at approximately 5:30pm. Denison is described as white female, 14-years old, 5’2, 105lbs, short blonde hair, blue eyes, and unknown clothing.

Denison is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

