Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

The Bakersfield Police Department seeking assistance in locating a missing teenager, Jayden Denison

items.[0].image.alt
BPD
Jayden Denison<br/>
Jayden Denison December 30, 2021
Posted at 6:57 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 21:57:30-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing teenager. Jayden Denison was last seen in the 1300 block of Taft Highway on Monday, December 27, 2021, at approximately 5:30pm. Denison is described as white female, 14-years old, 5’2, 105lbs, short blonde hair, blue eyes, and unknown clothing.

Denison is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Orrin and Orson West: One Year Later