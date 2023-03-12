The Bakersfield Tennis Open 2023

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Get ready for the Eighth Annual Bakersfield Tennis Open that will feature some qualifying matches kicking off today. The main qualifier will feature 32 players from around the world and locally to compete for eight spots into the main tournament draw which is set to start tomorrow at 10 a.m. In the meantime, the players have been looking forward to this.

“Very excited. I have heard many great things, a few Aussies have played there in the past, and had some good success,” said professional tennis player Adam Walton.

And now, Adam Walton, hopes to continue that success in the Bakersfield Tennis open--as he is one of the many players trying to win it all.

“You know, just trying to trust the process and stick to what is required to try and win each match rather than get caught up in the money and the points is sort of the way I go about it,” said Walton.

Although that grand prize for the tournament would be nice.

“It's a $25,000 event and the winner of the event will probably walk away with $5,000,” said Mark Fredriksz the Director of the Bakersfield Racket Club.

Mark Fredriksz the director of the Bakersfield Tennis Racket Club says even if you are not a fan of tennis it is good family fun as the event is open to the public to watch.

He points out most professional tennis events cost hundreds of dollars so people in Kern County should take advantage.

“I think it’s one of these events that brings the family together, brings people together, and the entire tennis community comes out to watch this. The Kern Community Tennis Association is clearly involved in our event, and it brings many of the people here that play tennis together to watch this great event,” said Fredriksz.

Fredriksz says many professional tennis players have competed in the Bakersfield Tennis Open, and have gone on to win bigger tournaments, competing with the best tennis players in the world.

Walton is looking to do the same after losing his tournament last week, now looking for redemption.

“Honestly, challenges are never easy, there is no easy match, but yeah looking forward for another opportunity to compete in Bakersfield,” said Walton.

While the goal is to win it all, Walton says it is all about one thing once he hits the court.

“Trying to do my best each week. You know tennis is one of those sports where there can only be one winner at the end of each week, so you just gotta try to do your best every week, and hope for the best,” said Walton.

Fredriksz says the times set for the matches can change based on weather conditions, and the event will conclude next Saturday.