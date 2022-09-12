Watch Now
The Blood Emergency Readiness Corps celebrates its first anniversary

Houchin Community Blood Bank
Posted at 7:41 AM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 10:41:15-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC) will celebrate its first anniversary on September 12th. BERC allows blood centers across the nation to collaborate and keep supplies steady in times of crisis.

It was originally made up of the Houchin Community Blood Bank and six other partnering centers but has grown to 33 blood centers in 31 states.

As always, the local Houchin Community Blood Bank is still in need of donations. Houchin is still running the Pint for a Pass promotion, a promotion that lets those that stop by the center and donate get two tickets to the Kern County Fair.

To find out more about the Pint for a Pass program or the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, visit HCBB.com.

