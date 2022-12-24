The California Life Museum will be adding a new facility in an effort to enhance its animal care center

BAKERSFILED, Calif. (KERO) — The Wonderful Life Care Clinic will be opening in early 2023, and it will be used for many purposes that include treating animals for oil spills, and serve as an on site hospital for the animals.

“The wonderful life care clinic is or newest building here at calm it is integral to our success as a zoo," said Meg Maitland the director for CALM.

Meg Maitland, the director for calm, says the new wonderful life care facility will also serve as a rehab center for animals that need the services.

“If you come into the building you will see that all of our doors are oversized, so you can fit in bear, mountain lion, all the animals that we have here at calm to make sure that our full time vet team are able to give them the best care possible,” says Maitland.

Donations were contributed from organizations such as the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Office of Spill Prevention and Response, the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine’s Oiled Wildlife Care Network, and The Wonderful Company.

“Our vet team is excited, our whole team is excited, we are really ready to just jump in and get going,” says Maitland.

Maitland says the animals that will be using the facility will be getting the best treatment possible.

“That is our mission here at CALM is to always make sure that we are putting animals forward, and nature forward, and so knowing that we can up that here and be an integral part to the success of animals in the wild and on site is just an amazing thing,” says Maitland.