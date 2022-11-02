The Cat People to host Holiday Open House fundraiser at Pawsitively Cats Sanctuary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Cat People will host a Holiday Open House at the organization's shelter on Saturday, November 12th. The event is free and will take place in the Pawsitively Cats Sanctuary's garden from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The Cat People is a local non-profit organization that aims to help stray, abandoned, and unwanted cats. The Pawsitively Cats Sanctuary is the Cat People's temporary shelter for cats left in Hart Park. The Sanctuary has been a part of the Cat People for approximately six years.

The Holiday Open House will feature food, music, a gift basket silent auction, and the Rubber Duckie raffle. The Rubber Duckie raffle will have five winners, each of whom gets to choose their own prize. Entries will be $10. All proceeds go towards medical expenses for the cats staying in the Sanctuary.

For more information on the event, call 661-203-7899.