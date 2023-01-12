The first charter school in Bakersfield is approved, but the community's reaction is mixed so far

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Providing more educational options for local students is one of the goals of the faculty and staff starting up the Central Academy of Arts and Technology in Bakersfield. CAAT recently got approval to operate as a charter school from the Kern County Board of Education by a 5-2 vote. The academy had previously been denied charter status in August of 2022 by the Bakersfield City School Board.

Reactions to the creation of a new charter school, the first in-person charter school in Bakersfield, are mixed. Some, like Bakersfield parent Melissa Alsop, believe the new school will bring more educational opportunities, and wonders why the city doesn't already have more. Others, like local activist Dolores Huerta, say bringing charter schools into the area will undermine the mission of Bakersfield's public school system.

"There were some things, such as teacher pay based on merit," said Ashley De La Rosa, Education Policy Director with the Dolores Huerta Foundation. "There was a couple of unrealistic goals for educators. The proposed charter school would not have a union, and historically charter schools are not unionized."

De La Rosa also says they believe CAAT's plan for staffing and certain curricula is not inclusive enough.

"It was just challenging, and those were some of the concerns that parents witnessed, and then being able to learn more about the petition, we were able to see that there was just discrepancies for staffing for English-language learners, the curriculum for English-language learners," said De La Rosa.

Despite this opposition, the Kern Board of Education approved the CAAT charter school petition to begin hosting students in the Bakersfield area.

"CAAT has what it takes to be successful. Our leadership team is highly qualified and experienced with opening and sustaining a school meeting all state and local requirements," said Melissa Alsop. "I am sure we can agree, education is the key to lifting this community up and improving the lives of all of us in the future."

Proponents of the new charter school say their mission is to create "an equitable environment where the exceptional talents of every child can be developed, and their lives are enriched through technology and the arts."

Deputy Superintendent of Instructional Services with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Lisa Gilbert says charter schools allow everyone to have different educational opportunities.

"Basically, bring school choice to our students and families in the community," said Gilbert. "They are legally allowed in the education, if not encouraged."

While CAAT's charter school petition has been approved, Gilbert says there are still things CAAT proponents need to work on.

"We will be working with those petitioners to create a memorandum of understanding to address any areas we have findings in or concerns. We can talk through those, come up with some suggestions, and compromise, if you will," said Gilbert.

Gilbert adds that they are working on where exactly the school will be physically built and located. The Superintendent's office had some concerns regarding the proposed location. This issue, Gilbert says, along with any others that arise, will be a part of the memorandum of understanding.