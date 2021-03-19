The Hub of Bakersfield presents the city's first parklet

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Hub of Bakersfield announced a new spot for locals to enjoy visiting in an outdoor setting, it's called a parklet.

The first Bakersfield parklet is located in front of the Padre Hotel on 18th Street, just west of H Street.

The Hub of Bakersfield said parklets have been used across the world as a way to take underutilized street space and make it a place for people to interact, or to provide other beautiful additions to the streetscape like landscaping or art.

"We hope that residents will come to the Padre to enjoy Bakersfield's first parklet, and that this pilot project will encourage others across town to install additional parklets for the enjoyment of our residents."

