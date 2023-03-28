The Kern Returns: Conservation efforts continue as extreme drought ends

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Plenty of rainfall has contributed to an increase in water supply across the state. In response, California Governor Gavin Newsom rolled back some drought restrictions on Friday.

At this point, most of Kern County no longer registered as being in a drought, but local water officials say they are still determining if they will move the area out of the Stage 2 drought restriction the county is currently still under.

Cal Water District Manager in Bakersfield Tamara Johnson says the water agency is reviewing the full order to determine their next action.

"These are historic times for our area to get this much, and it's just a blessing for sure. However, because we see the climate changing so drastically, we have to be prepared for the future," said Johnson.

23ABC Tamara Johnson, Cal Water District Manager in Bakersfield

If officials decide to move the county out of Stage 2 restrictions, it would be the first time since December of 2021. Cal Water says that while the restrictions are under review, some parts of their conservation plan will not change.

"Watering nonfunctional turf for commercial customers is still in place. That did not get removed, and then wasting water," said Johnson. "So all the areas that are identified in our drought contingency plan. Anything wasting water, that will all have to stay in place as well."

While Cal Water and the City of Bakersfield make their decision, they ask residents to continue conserving water and to limit outdoor watering to their assigned days.

But lifted water restrictions aren't the only benefit of a flowing river in the Bakersfield community. Tim McNeely with river advocacy organization Bring Back the Kern says since the recent rainfall began, he has seen more people outdoors on the bike paths and kayaking on the river.

"Bringing back the Kern is about so much more than just putting water in a river. It's about bringing back families," said McNeely. "It's about bringing back communities, and I would argue it's about bringing back Bakersfield itself."

River recreation coming back is a welcome sight for McNeely, who says the flowing river has reinvigorated Bring Back Kern's cause to make river conservation and reinvigoration a long-term thing by showing residents that they don't have to leave the city to enjoy outdoor activities.

23ABC Tim McNeely, Bring Back the Kern

"You don't have to imagine a running river. You've got it right in front of you, and I think that's the best way to keep people motivated is to remind them," said McNeely. "This is what Bakersfield can be. This is the sound of something better."

Now, with the sound and reality of water flowing in the Kern River, water agency officials say they're working to replenish the groundwater supply after some of the driest years in California. Kern Rivermaster Mark Mulkay with the Water Association of Kern County says given the amount of water across the state, he believes water will mostly fill the recharge basins this year.

"Obviously it's helping a lot, and water recharge basins are full. A lot of water is going into the ground. I don't know how much recharge wi'll get this year," said Mulkay. "Obviously, it's awful early to tell yet, but I think there will be a lot of recharge, so it's going to help our groundwater basins significantly."

23ABC Kern River Watermaster Mark Mulkay

Johnson says the rainfall this year means the City of Bakersfield could potentially roll back Stage 2 drought restrictions, but she adds that much more rainfall is needed to replenish the city's aquifers.

"We're still heavily depending on the groundwater supply, and even though you get all of this surface water, it can still take some time to build back up those groundwater aquifers," said Johnson.

McNeely says, with water flowing in the Kern River, he hopes things will stay this way.

"I really believe rivers. I believe beauty has that impact on us, and that's why putting water back in the river is really about the future of Bakersfield and what kind of town we're going to be," said McNeely.

Officials say water should continue to flow in the Kern River to replenish groundwater basins through September. Meanwhile, Cal Water says water bill rates won't change with the increase in water allocation from the State Water Project, and their conservation rebates will go back to normal amounts on April 1, 2023.