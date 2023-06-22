The Major Richard Star Act would help 50,000 injured vets and their families

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Veterans memorials in Kern County and across the country honor the men and women who served our country, and military veterans have been voicing their need for better financial benefits for those soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and guardsmen who have been injured in combat. Now, a new piece of legislation is under review in the House Armed Services Committee designed to better address injured veterans' financial needs.

At Portrait of a Warrior Gallery in Bakersfield, Vietnam Veteran Michael Eastwood says he's dealt with post-traumatic stress for more than 50 years.

"What they experience when they leave a combat zone, they take that experience with them. It doesn't go away. It doesn't stop. It's always there," said Eastwood.

Eastwood explains that PTSD makes it more difficult for retired soldiers to support themselves and take care of their needs when they transition back to civilian life.

"Veterans, whether it's Vietnam, Korea, World War 2, Iraq, Afghanistan, they all deal with the aftermath of their war, and when they come home, if they don't get the means to have enough money to buy housing and transportation and food, they suffer," said Eastwood.

Currently, veterans who served for less than 20 years in the military are not entitled to receive retirement and disability benefits. Under the newly introduced Major Richard Star Act, nearly 50,000 veterans with less than 20 years service would be provided with concurrent receipt, allowing them to collect both their earned retirement and disability benefits.

Veterans advocate Steven London says the Star Act is progress.

"Even though it's just a portion of it, it's progress in the right direction, so I would hope that progress can be made off of this, and moving forward other veterans who have also been medically retired and injured can see increased benefits," said London.

London explains the act primarily benefits veterans, but that benefits can extend to their families, their caretakers, and the communities that care for their needs after they've been discharged from service.

"It also sends a positive message that, hey, if you are injured and your time is cut short, you will be taken care of," said London, adding that the positive message could encourage others to enlist in the military with the full confidence that they will be provided for when they come home.

Eastwood says that although he would not benefit personally from the passage of the Star Act and he appreciates having the means to take care of himself, he knows other veterans aren't as fortunate, and he thinks the legislation will help those veterans manage the challenges of military retirement.

"There are veterans out there that do need this, and to tell somebody they can't collect this or that because of whatever reason," said Eastwood. "You should not deny veterans benefits."

In a statement to 23ABC, the office of House Speaker and California Congressman Kevin McCarthy said the speaker "has been a staunch supporter of our veterans and believes that our nation should continue to strengthen their benefits while also ensuring they receive the benefits that they've earned. The congressman looks forward to considering any bill that respects their service to our great nation."

The Major Richard Star Act has been introduced in both the Senate and the House and is currently undergoing review by the House Armed Services Committee.

Jose Lopez with Kern County Veterans Services says his office is prepared to help veterans apply for all the benefits they're entitled to.

"It's a welcome change if it is passed, and we look forward to assisting veterans in understanding and navigating the change when the time comes," said Lopez.