The mask debate continues for Kern County schools

As students start to head back to the classroom, the mask debate continues.

The California Department of Public Health will require all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask indoors when returning to school this fall. However, students do not need to wear a mask outdoors.

This sparked debate in two board meetings on Tuesday night. The Rosedale Union School District held a meeting at 4 pm. and the Panama Buena Vista School District held one at 7 pm.

While some believe the mask will keep them safe when returning to the campus, others believe masks will pose other mental and physical health risks.

Some believe masking should be a choice, while others believe it should be mandatory.

Those who believe in mask choice are asking board members to send a resolution to the state demanding local control.

The California Department of Public Health will re-evaluate mask mandates in schools no later than November 1st.