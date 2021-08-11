Watch
The mask debate continues for Kern County schools

Mask choice or mask mandate?
Posted at 12:01 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 03:01:30-04

As students start to head back to the classroom, the mask debate continues.

The California Department of Public Health will require all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask indoors when returning to school this fall. However, students do not need to wear a mask outdoors.

This sparked debate in two board meetings on Tuesday night. The Rosedale Union School District held a meeting at 4 pm. and the Panama Buena Vista School District held one at 7 pm.

While some believe the mask will keep them safe when returning to the campus, others believe masks will pose other mental and physical health risks.

Some believe masking should be a choice, while others believe it should be mandatory.

Those who believe in mask choice are asking board members to send a resolution to the state demanding local control.

The California Department of Public Health will re-evaluate mask mandates in schools no later than November 1st.

