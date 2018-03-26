The Mission celebrates Easter by giving out hot meals

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Mission at Kern County will be celebrating Easter by serving hot meals to those who would like one on Friday, March 30th.
Volunteers with The Mission will be serving golden baked hams, scalloped potatoes, green beans and more to more than 300 homeless guests as well as community families.
Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Christian Education Chapel, which is located inside of the Mission Gates at 821 E. 21st Street.
