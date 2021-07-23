The old Hong Kong restaurant on 7th and Chester burns down overnight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Arson investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed an old restaurant overnight. City and county crews surrounded the old Hong Kong restaurant at the corner of Chester ave and 7th streets around 3 a.m, Friday.

The building has burned before, but this time flames gutted the entire structure. Parts of the tile facade came crashing down leaving crews to pour water on the blaze from the street and overhead.

There is no word right now on how it started.

No reports of any injuries.