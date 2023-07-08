The Patio Food Court continues to grow with more food vendors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A few months ago we spoke with food truck owners located at The Patio Food Court about the potential of its growth. If you visit now you’ll see several more food trucks, giving customers plenty of food options.

“I think around here were the only ones. Yeah, the only Indian food truck,” said SK Indian Food employee Sejal Kaur.

The newest food truck SK Indian Food just joined the many food trucks that now feature a total of 12 food vendors. Sejal Kaur, an employee at SK Indian Food says having different varieties of food options is good for the customers and business.

“We only opened like Saturday, and it’s only been like a few days, and we’ve seen like a lot of new food trucks coming after us too, and yeah it's been really great, like seeing it grow and everything,” said Kaur.

Not only does Kaur agree that having more food options is great for people in Bakersfield, customers feel the same.

“I think it’s great because it gives you plenty of options where let's say I came with my wife, I’m like I want to get a burger, and she’s like, well I want to try some curry chicken rice, I want to try something else. It gives us options to try a little bit of everything without having to go to separate restaurants,” said Frank Deleon.

Frank Deleon says he went to The Patio Food Court about two months ago and remembers there only being a few food trucks. Deleon goes there to get his favorite cheeseburger at Burgersfield, but he says with all the options he wants to try something new.

“I haven't had the opportunity to try these other ones, which that’s on the agenda now to try all these additional places,” said Deleon.

Kaur says the owner of the property has plans to add even more food trucks by the end of the month, and they will also be adding concrete where there is currently gravel to walk and dine.

Kaur also adds that it has been great working with the other food trucks.

“They’re really nice actually. Every time they like pass by they will say like hi, like how is the food truck going, and they will try to help out too if we need any help and yeah they have been really nice to us,” said Kaur.

The Patio Food Court is open daily from 11a.m. to 9 p.m. and 11a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

