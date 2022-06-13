The Pyles Boys Camp reopens after nearly 3 years

(KERO) — The Pyles Boys Camp will fully re-open this summer as campers head to the Sequoia National Forest.

The program has been shut down for nearly three years due to the pandemic and the Castle Fire, But Monday dozens of staff members and campers will head to the hills in the first of four sessions running thru August 2nd.

The RM Pyles Boys Camp serves disadvantaged youth and works to change their lives. Many of the staff members are former 'campers' in the program.

The camp has been running for nearly 70 years and the goal this season is to serve more than 300 young men with a number of services, including $25,000 in college scholarships.