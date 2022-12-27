Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

The sprit of Christmas can't be stolen

With help from the Bakersfield Police Department, M.A.R.S. Group, and Aim Consulting, the United Way of Kern County was able to make their Christmas deliveries on time.
A thief or thieves almost stole Christmas from the families adopted by the United Way of Kern County this holiday. Volunteers arrived to make Christmas deliveries to families in need only to find both company vans had been vandalized by catalytic converter thieves. In the spirit of the season, community organizations came together to help UWKC carry out their intended deliveries.
United Way van
Posted at 6:21 PM, Dec 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-26 21:21:40-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The United Way of Kern County had prepared for months for December 23. Through their Adopt-A-Family project, UWKC was scheduled to drop off Christmas presents, food, cleaning supplies, and other resources to 12 selected families in need in Kern County.

When the crew showed up at 8:45 on Friday morning ready to go, UWKC Director of Marketing and Development Gabriel Adame found that their company vehicles had been vandalized and burglarized. Both of the vehicles had their catalytic converters cut off and stolen.

"After analyzing it, we had noticed that the catalytic converter was stolen on one of the vehicles, and the other was attempted to the stolen, so that one was basically falling off," said Adame.

Adame says when he tried to turn the engine over and heard the noise, he knew right away the catalytic converter had been stolen, but that wasn't going to prevent him from delivering gifts.

"It put a damper in our distribution, right? But we were dedicated, and we knew we were going to deliver these resources and gifts and food to the families because we know how much it meant to them," said Adame.

This didn't stop them, says UWKC President and CEO Mari Perez-Dowling.

"I am an optimist when adversity strikes. Though our company vehicles were burglarized, we are dedicated to making sure the families in need receive the deliveries. The great partnership with BPD and a new partnership with the M.A.R.S. group and aims consulting giving us support during this time, shows our community the strength in partnerships. United, We Win!" Perez-Dowling said in a UWKC press release.

The Bakersfield Police Department, the M.A.R.S. Group, which specializes in adult and elderly residential services for people with developmental disabilities, and Aim Consulting, a community engagement firm, answered the call for help, providing their vans to help UWKC make their deliveries.

Adame says the repairs to the United Way's vehicles are estimated to be more than a thousand dollars. If you are interested in making a donation to the United Way of Kern County, or to learn how you can volunteer, please visit the UWKC website.

To find out more about the United Way of Kern County, or to learn how you can help in the community, please visit the UWKC website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Hosted by Ryan Nelson