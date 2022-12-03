THINGS TO DO IN KERN: Get into the Christmas spirit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County is back with plenty of Christmas spirit, ready to brighten the first weekend of December.

Tehachapi Hometown Christmas

The City of Tehachapi is hosting its “Hometown Christmas” event Saturday, Dec. 3. The festivities will kick off with a breakfast, bake sale, Christmas parade, and tree lighting. The events will also feature ornament making, carolers, and an ugly Christmas sweater contest. The parade gets underway at 2 p.m.

Wasco Christmas Parade

Wasco is holding its second annual Christmas parade, Saturday, Dec. 3. The Wasco Rose festival and Orange Heart Foundation are working together to bring the event to life, including an appearance from Santa Claus who will light a Christmas tree alongside city officials. The parade begins at 4 p.m.

Santa Claus flies into Minter Field

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus are set to fly into the Minter Field Air Museum in Shafter on Dec. 3. The museum is hosting a family-friendly and free event where all kids in attendance will receive a stuffed animal. Santa Claus will make an appearance at the museum starting at 11 a.m.

Annual Christmas Parade in Lamont

After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19. The Greater Lamont Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Christmas parade, Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade will make its way through Main St., starting at the intersection of Wharton Ave. at 10 a.m.

Holiday Lights at CALM

The 20th annual Holiday Lights at the CALM Zoo is officially underway. This year, you can stop by to see more than 3 million lights throughout the zoo—all from the comfort of your car. The holiday festivities are happening each night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. until the end of year, with the exception of Christmas evening. You can purchase tickets to the event here.