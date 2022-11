BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tickets are on sale for the 20th annual Holiday Lights at the California Living Museum (CALM).

People can stop by to see more than 3 million lights throughout the zoo, all from the comfort of their cars.

The festivities kick off on Saturday, November 26th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and run through the end of the year, except on Christmas day.