Thousand Oaks animal rescue offers $2,500 reward for info on dumped dogs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In June, 23ABC brought you the shocking video of a man driving up to the Grocery Outlet store in Bakersfield, putting three puppies out of his car, and driving away, abandoning the dogs.

Now, Shelter Hope Pet Shop, where the dogs are currently living in Thousand Oaks, California, is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person seen dumping the dogs.

"This is animal abuse and I hope you get prosecuted and spend time in prison," is the message Kim Sill, the owner of Shelter Hope, wants to send to the person responsible for abandoning the dogs. "Now more than ever, the public needs to be responsible and report animal abuse or neglect to authorities."

The puppies, which shelter staff determined to be Wheaten Poodles (also known as "Whoodles"), are under a year old and each around 26 pounds. The shelter has given them the names Trixie, Rick, and Alvin, they have been neutered and vaccinated, and all 3 are available for adoption through Shelter Hope Pet Shop.