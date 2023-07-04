Thousands expected to turnout for Annual 4th of July Fireworks show at the Park at Riverwalk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Annual Fourth of July celebration at The Park at Riverwalk is almost underway, and with over 15,000 people expected to attend this year, it’s one of our city’s largest events. That’s why months go into not only planning the preparation, but also the cleanup.

“If you carry it in, carry it out,” said Dan Daniel, remarking on the trash that often comes with big events in the park.

His words of wisdom are a call to spectators ahead of the Independence Day celebration.

“It’s a big celebration, it’s a big fun time, we want people to make memories out there,” said Bakersfield City spokesperson Eric Galvan. “So we’ve been meeting for months trying to prepare for this.”

The annual fireworks show will be kicking off Tuesday evening, with live music and plenty of star spangled fun starting at 6 p.m. Fireworks will get underway at 9:15. On Monday, however, the show begins bright and early for city workers, as they gear up for the thousands of spectators expected to attend.

“We have to make sure everything’s in place whether it’s BPD, Fire, Park Rangers, even the fireworks crews just to make sure that everything is safe and everything goes off without a hitch,” Galvan said.

As part of the preparation, city crews are doubling up on the amount of trash cans available, hoping to limit the amount of waste that ends up on the ground.

This is an issue Daniel says he often comes across when trying to enjoy the park.

“I don’t like it, that’s just about everywhere you go. We used to live at the coast and it was the same thing for the beach,” he said. “I know people come here not just Fourth of July and holidays but they have BBQ’s and family functions that are enjoyable for them.”

In year’s past the day after the Fourth of July has left a mess for cleanup crews, but the city say’s they’re prepared to tackle the challenge and bring the community a spectacular show.

“We’ve got live music from the Habits, the 95s, DJ Pantomime and that we’ll lead up to the big show,” Galvan said.

While city officials say it’s best to enjoy the show, if you bring your own fireworks make sure their “safe and sane” and take home anything you bring with you.

“Keep it as pristine as what it is today, enjoy it,” Daniel said, admiring the park.

If you can’t catch the fireworks show live, you can watch it streaming on our website and any of our streaming channels.