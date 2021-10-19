Thousands of Kern County PG&E customers to be moved to 'Time-of-use' plans

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Thousands of PG&E customers will be soon charged not just for the electricity they use but what time of day they're using it. The change will take place in February 2022.

More than 25,000 customers will be moved to a "Time-of-use" plan, according to PG&E. Customers will be charged more for using electricity during peak times.

Bill protection will be in place for one year. That means customers who are charged more than what they previously paid will be refunded the difference. They will also be able to switch to another plan at any time.

According to PG&E, the change is to comply with statewide policies.

Notices will be mailed out this month letting customers know about the change.

“We are notifying eligible customers more than 90-days ahead of the transition to the Time-of-Use rate to ensure they are fully aware of how the program works. We will continue sharing information with Kern County customers ahead of their transition early next year,” said Joshua Simes, PG&E Vice President of the Central Valley region, in a statement. “And customers can choose the rate plan that best fits their needs and lives at any time.”

For more information about the transition to Time-of-Use rates and Bill Protection eligibility, customers can click here.