Threats of "violence" made against staff, students at Earl Warren Junior High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police are investigating a threat made against staff and students at Earl Warren Junior High School.

According to the BPD, threats of violence were made via social media and targets April 19th. The validity of the threats is "unsubstantiated" at this time.

The BPD is working with the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District to determine the origin of the threats.

Police will maintain a presence throughout the neighborhood and at school sites during the investigation.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.