Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Threats of "violence" made against staff, students at Earl Warren Junior High School

Earl Warren Junior High School, Bakersfield
Google Street View
Google Street View of Earl Warren Junior High School in Bakersfield, Calif.
Earl Warren Junior High School, Bakersfield
Posted at 4:43 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 19:46:09-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police are investigating a threat made against staff and students at Earl Warren Junior High School.

According to the BPD, threats of violence were made via social media and targets April 19th. The validity of the threats is "unsubstantiated" at this time.

The BPD is working with the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District to determine the origin of the threats.

Police will maintain a presence throughout the neighborhood and at school sites during the investigation.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul

Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul