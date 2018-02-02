Three arrested in human trafficking sting

DELANO, Calif. - Three people were arrested in a human trafficking sting operation in Delano last month.

Delano Police partnered with the Los Angeles Regional Human Trafficking Task Force for the fourth annual Operation Reclaim and Rebuild which was conducted from Jan. 25 through 27. As part of the operation, Delano PD created fake accounts on websites.

Spencer David Jobson and Sukhpal Singh Sangah of Bakersfield, along with Samoyya Nashay Lee from Fresno are facing felony charges.

Investigators say Jobson contacted an officer who was pretending to be an underage girl. He was arrested when he went to meet the supposed girl with the intention of having sex with her on Jan. 25.

Sangah was arrested on Jan. 27 on soliciting a prostitute charges after contacting an officer posing as an escort.

Lee was also arrested on Jan. 27 and is charged with prostitution after offering an undercover officer sex for money.