Three overnight fatal crashes in Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — According to the California Highway Patrol, the first crash happened just after midnight on Highway 33 and Lokern Road. The coroner was called to the scene after a semi-truck collided with a sedan.

After 12:30 a.m., the second crash involved multiple cars on Sierra Highway. All parties involved were taken to a local hospital with moderate to major injuries.

The third collision happened around 3:30 a.m. CHP was notified of a hit-and-run and police are still at the scene on Highway 46.