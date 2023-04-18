Three people arrested in robbery of business in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Three people were arrested for robbery and a few thousand dollars worth of merchandise was recovered in Southwest Bakersfield on Monday.

Bakersfield Police Department officers were called to the WSS shoe and clothing store on Panama Lane for reports of a robbery in progress around 8:45 p.m. According to the BPD, the suspects pepper-sprayed an employee who confronted them before fleeing the scene. Shortly after, police found the suspects' vehicle in the alley of an apartment complex on Ming Avenue.

Officials say two 23-year-olds, Jason Molina and Marcia Marquez, and 28-year-old Francisco Sandoval were arrested on charges of robbery and conspiracy. Police recovered $4,000 worth of merchandise and returned it to the store.