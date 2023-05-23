Three-strike offender sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after knife attack

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, along with an additional 14 years, for attacking a woman with a knife on Mon, May 22.

Joshua Johan Molina was convicted by a Kern County jury and sentenced by the Honorable Tiffany Organ-Bowles after he attacked a woman in her friend's vehicle on Feb 16, 2020. According to the Kern County District Attorney's Office, Molina had received a ride home from the woman and her friend after the three had met at a mutual friend's "get-together" that day.

Molina sat in the rear right seat, behind his victim. When giving directions to the women, Molina asked them to pull into an alley. He then began stabbing the woman in the passenger seat before she was able to grab the knife. He then punched her repeatedly until someone heard the attack and threatened Molina with a gun. Molina fled the scene.

The woman received multiple stab wounds on her neck, face, and head. Meanwhile, Molina was arrested days later after being identified by witnesses, according to the DA's Office. He was later charged with one count of attempted murder with premeditation and deliberation and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

Molina received an "elevated" sentence two to having two prior "strikes" for violent offenses. According to the DA's Office, he received robbery convictions in 2015 and 2019.

Molina was also convicted of 13 felony charges unrelated to this case in April 2023.

According to the DA's Office, the 13 charges all relate to assaulting peace officers during his time in the Kern County Jail. Molina assaulted five deputies, at one point grabbing a taser gun from one of the deputies and using it against the group.

He is expected to be sentenced on Thurs, June 1.

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer released a statement on Molina's conviction.

“[The] Three Strikes laws play an important role in making sure that the most violent criminals are not given even more chances to victimize others," said Zimme. "This case involved a cowardly, unprovoked attack and comes after Molina had been convicted twice before in recent years of violent felonies. Molina’s continued violence despite being convicted of violent crimes in the recent past makes clear that more significant penalties, including a life sentence, are necessary to protect public safety.”

