Tickets for Boyz II Men at Eagle Mountain Casino on sale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Grammy-Award Winning R&B group Boyz II Men is scheduled to appear at Eagle Mountain Casino on March 16.
Tickets start at $49 for general admission and $59 for reserved seating. Tickets can be bought on the Eagle Mountain Casino website.
The Boyz II Men website also lists all of their future tour dates and locations.
