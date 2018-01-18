Tickets for Boyz II Men at Eagle Mountain Casino on sale

12:05 AM, Jan 18, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Grammy-Award Winning R&B group Boyz II Men is scheduled to appear at Eagle Mountain Casino on March 16.

Tickets start at $49 for general admission and $59 for reserved seating. Tickets can be bought on the Eagle Mountain Casino website.

The Boyz II Men website also lists all of their future tour dates and locations.

 

 

