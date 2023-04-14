Tiki-Ko to 'take over' Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater for one night

Tiki-Ko and the Sinking Ship Room will be "taking over" the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater for a screening of "Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark" on Mon, May 15.

The Enchanted Tiki-Ko Takeover will feature limited-edition drinks and live music from DJ Krees and Waxaholics Anonymous during the screening. Costumes are encouraged, with guests being invited to wear either archeological-themed outfits, "Indiana Jones" cosplays, or full luau gear (coconut bras and all).

The event begins at 5:30 p.m., with the movie starting at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show can be bought online, in person at the Fox Theater Box Office, or over the phone by calling (661) 324-1369.

