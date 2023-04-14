Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tiki-Ko to 'take over' Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater for one night

Costumes are encouraged, with guests being invited to wear either archeological-themed outfits, "Indiana Jones" cosplays, or full luau gear (coconut bras and all).
Historic Fox Theater, Bakersfield, September 9, 2021
23ABC News
Historic Fox Theater, Bakersfield, September 9, 2021
Posted at 1:06 PM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 16:06:59-04

Tiki-Ko and the Sinking Ship Room will be "taking over" the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater for a screening of "Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark" on Mon, May 15.

The Enchanted Tiki-Ko Takeover will feature limited-edition drinks and live music from DJ Krees and Waxaholics Anonymous during the screening. Costumes are encouraged, with guests being invited to wear either archeological-themed outfits, "Indiana Jones" cosplays, or full luau gear (coconut bras and all).

The event begins at 5:30 p.m., with the movie starting at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show can be bought online, in person at the Fox Theater Box Office, or over the phone by calling (661) 324-1369.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
With Host Ryan Nelson

With Host Ryan Nelson