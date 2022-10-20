Tips for CHiPs raises 2nd highest amount in event history

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 13th annual Tips for CHiPs fundraiser was held on Wednesday, October 19th and it brought in the second-highest amount of donations in the history of the event. Sponsors and attendees contributed more than $37,500 to the California Highway Patrol's Widows and Orphans Fund.

The event was originally created in 2010 in honor of officer Mark Ehly. This year, it drew a large crowd for the dine-in and drive-thru options and had a special moment.

A new generation attended the luncheon, as Ehly's daughter, Morgan Martin, brought her daughter, Evelyn, to her first Tips for CHiPs event.

"I think that it would mean the world to him because this foundation has helped my mom and I," said Martin. "It would mean the world to him that we get to honor him and pass it along and keep it going."

Evelyn was born a few weeks after last year's event and will turn one next week.

The Tips for CHiPs lunch has now raised more than $370,000 for the Widows and Orphans Fund.