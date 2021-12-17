Tips to conserve water during the drought in California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California is in a drought and according to the California drought website the water year that ended in September with the second driest year recorded.

The California drought website shows a map showing where different states fall on a scale for the drought. The scale ranges from non, D0 (Abnormally Dry), D1 (Moderate Drought), D2 (Severe Drought), D3 (Extreme Drought), and D4 (Exceptional Drought). While small parts of California are in D1 or D2 majority of state is D3 and D4.

With majority of the state being in extreme drought people are searching for ways to conserve water. The California Department of Water Resources conservation program suggested things people can do in their daily routines to save water.

From shorter showers to loading fuller loads of dishes and laundry, here are simple steps Californians can take to reduce their water use during the holiday season: