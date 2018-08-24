Tlo Wines, set to open a wine-tasting room in Bakersfield is hiring

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The first wine-tasting room in Bakersfield, Tlo Wines is hiring! They are looking for people with bright personalities who have a passion for wine and excel at customer service.

According to the winery's Facebook page, they've begun tearing down walls in preparation for the Tlo Tasting Room. They shared before and after pictures detailing their progress!

Tlo Wines was created by a local family that announced they'd be opening the tasting room in July.

If you’re interested in working at Tlo Wines or would like to learn more, you can contact them at info@tlowines.com