'Toast to the Future of Energy' to be held at Mechanics Bank Convention Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Local and state officials will be meeting in Bakersfield on Tuesday, October 25th and Wednesday, October 26th to identify strategies to advance economic development while mitigating climate impacts at the local and regional level.

The Kern Community College District is hosting the two-day pre-summit event, which is called Toast to the Future of Energy, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days at the Bakersfield Marriott next to the Mechanics Bank Convention Center on Truxtun Avenue. The event is leading up to the 2022 California Economic Summit on Thursday, October 27th and Friday, October 28th at the same location.

Officials say speakers and panelists will discuss opportunities to develop a climate-ready workforce, support private sector growth, channel investments to address inequities that will position communities to thrive, and more.