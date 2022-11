BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Today Cleaners announced that all of their locations are collecting new, unwrapped toys to give to the less fortunate as of Tuesday, November 1st.

Since 2019, Today Cleaners has partnered with the charity Toys for Tots. This year, the longtime local business has pledged to donate $10 per toy for the first 250 toys donated at their locations.

The Toys for Tots drive runs until the end of the month. To find a location near you, visit TodayCleaners.com.