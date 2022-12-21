Toddler among those injured in crash involving 3 vehicles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A toddler and four adults were injured following a crash involving three vehicles on State Route 65 on Tuesday, Dec 20.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the crash took place shortly before 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 65 and James Road. An investigation revealed that Kyle Schwegel, 28, was traveling southbound on State Route 65 in a 2015 Dodge Ram when he attempted to turn left onto James Road, where he collided with a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado going northbound that was driven by Jimmy Parham, 40. The impact of the collision caused Parham to then crash into a 1998 Toyota Sienna, driven by Jesus Rodriguez, 72. Rodriguez was stopped at a stop sign on the westbound side of James Road.

A three-year-old boy was thrown from a window on the Chevrolet Silverado. The boy received a broken rib and was transported to Kern Medical Center. An investigation revealed that the child was not properly secured in his car seat.

Schwegel, Rodriguez, and two passengers were also transported to Kern Medical Center for their injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.