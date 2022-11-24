Tony's Firehouse in Delano hosts 4th Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Volunteers showed up to Tony's Firehouse bright and early Thanksgiving morning to ensure everyone in Delano had a hot meal.

Overnight, the Delano chain began their annual Thanksgiving preparations. For the last four years, they've teamed up with the City to provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

This year, they're preparing 1,500 meals for community members. While anyone is invited to pick-up a meal, organizers said they focus on making sure those in the community who are elderly or homeless have a chance to celebrate Thanksgiving with everything they need.

The meals prepared include hot turkey that was smoked overnight as well as all the fixings.

Meals will be given out between 9 a.m. to Noon at 502 County Line Road.