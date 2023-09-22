Watch Now
Tory Lanez, rapper who shot Megan Thee Stallion, transferred to North Kern State Prison

Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times in the 2020 incident but has since recovered.
DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Rapper Tory Lanez, the man convicted of shooting and injuring hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion, has been transferred to North Kern State Prison in Delano.

According to inmate records, the Canadian music artist, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, arrived at the facility on Tues, Sept 19. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting.

Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times in the 2020 incident but has since recovered.

