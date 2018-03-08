Toss It holds ribbon cutting ceremony

Mostly Cloudy
Toss It salad bar opens in Downtown Bakersfield offering healthy salads.
This week on "At The Table," Jada Montemarano visits the newest salad bar in town bringing quick healthy options to the community.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A new salad bar restaurant in downtown Bakersfield is holding its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.
Toss It is a salad bar that offers different protein options, beans and about 35 different toppings ranging from vegetables to cheeses.
23ABC's Jada Montemarano recently featured this new restaurant on At the Table.
An average salad from Toss It costs around $10.
The ribbon cutting ceremony is on 19th and Eye Streets at 4 p.m.
