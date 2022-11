BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join 23ABC's Mike Hart for the Town and Country Village Shopping Center tree lighting ceremony starting at 3:30 p.m., with the lighting at approximately 6 p.m.

Includes performances by Penn Point Dance Academy (5:00 p.m.), St. Phillip's Youth Music Ministry (5:15 p.m.), BHS Carolers (5:35 p.m.) and the Centennial High Carolers (5:50 p.m.).

Plus, throughout the day check out the pet parade, face painting, selfie stations, Shriner Clowns & balloons and much, much more!