BAKERSFIELD, Calif - Toys R Us is now seeking bankruptcy court approval to begin closures of its businesses and the liquidation of its inventory after announcing bankruptcy earlier this month.

Bakersfield local Lakeisha Griffin is one of many sad to see the neighborhood store pack up and go, "Just having it around even Toys R Us they have good gifts there, you know as far as shopping or anything like that a good variety some toys you might not find at other stores you might be able to find here."

The Toys and Babies R Us store on Ming Avenue is a hub for many mothers in the community like Griffen, “It’s Baby centered so it helps finding breast pumps, certain bottles your looking for that other stores may not have so that’s another thing that we are going to miss out on."

The southwest Bakersfield location is one of 735 stores expected to close. The entire franchise has been around for over six decades. The company's international operations in Australia, France, Poland, Portugal and Spain are also reconsidering their options in light of this announcement.

Shoppers are also now forced to go else ware, "I don't know that’s why I am so sad I'm like ok what do you have left, Walmart?" Griffen said.

Corporate officials said it's too soon to say when shoppers like Griffen can expect big sale mark downs or official closing dates, however their annual promotions are still up for grabs right now. "It’s the only place that has like the trade in car seat, where you trade in your old car seat and get a discount for a new car seat," Griffen said.

Pending bankruptcy court approval, 33,000 store employees will be out of a job. The company said it is implementing transition service arrangements right now for the next 60 days in hopes to minimize the impact on employees.

Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores on Rosedale Highway and Ming Avenue will both be closing, however the chain does plan to honor gift cards for the next 29 days, and after that they will no longer hold value.



