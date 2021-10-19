Transportation program for the elderly, disabled could be lost

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A local transportation program that offers door-to-door rides for eligible senior and disabled community members might be lost, leaving about 700 riders out of luck.

One of them is Chris Fendrick, president of the Greater Bakersfield Council of the Blind, who relies on the service to get home from work five times a week. He says because Bakersfield is such a car-driven area, it can be easy to forget those who have restrictions and rely on these services.

"I have a retinal degenerative eye disease called retinitis pigmentosa, which I had to give up driving which is better for everybody. So, there is a lot of people out there who are unable to go to work or don't go opportunities to go to work because of those restrictions so I think just have more options available to our community members."

What is the Consolidated Transportation Services Agency (CTSA)?

Provides low-cost transportation service for seniors 60+ and disabled community members. Services are available Monday through Friday.

Transportation is provided for doctor appointments, senior activities, grocery shopping, and other essential trips. A $2 fee will be charged for each one-way trip.

Who is Qualified to Ride?

Any individual sixty (60) years of age or older.

Any individual with a permanent disability impeding his or her ability to board, ride, or disembark public transportation that is accessible for individuals with disabilities. (A note signed by your primary physician is required if under age 60.)

Any individual with a permanent disability requiring the assistance of a wheelchair lift or other boarding assistance, and the fixed-route available is not wheelchair accessible.

Any individual with a condition preventing him or her from walking or traveling to or from a bus stop on the fixed-route system.

- CTSA

Fendrick adds that he knows other people who would not get to work without the services and stresses that it's even worse for the elderly who depend on these services to get to doctor's appointments like dialysis.

Golden Empire Transit is hosting their monthly meeting Tuesday where a Consolidated Transportation Services Agency (CTSA) presentation will be brought up, but nothing will be decided until a later date.

Tonight at 6 p.m., 23ABC's Vania Patino takes a look at the program and how it benefits some of Kern County's most vulnerable residents.