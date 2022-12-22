Trial in the disappearance of Orrin and Orson West set to begin in January

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Wednesday marked two years since Orrin and Orson West went missing in California City. On Wednesday afternoon, a vigil was held to honor the West boys.

In front of the courthouse in downtown Bakersfield, members of the community and family members of the West boys gathered for a candlelight vigil. The vigil happens as many are still seeking justice for the boys. Their bodies are still missing ahead of the trial of their adoptive parents.

The West boys, born Cincere and Classic Pettus, were reported missing on December 21, 2020. In the time since, law enforcement agencies and local groups spent countless hours searching for the two brothers.

Trezell and Jacqueline West, the boys' adoptive parents, have been charged with six felony counts, including two for second-degree murder.

Keisha Stevenson, a family friend and advocate for the West boys, was one of the many people who attended the candlelight vigil Wednesday afternoon.

"I'm the one that leads the prayer. It's the 21st, and every 21st of the month, we try to keep prayer going because we know prayer changes things, so we just keep bombarding heaven," said Stevenson. "We want justice, justice, justice. We want the babies brought home. We want to know where the boys are so they can have a proper burial."

Stevenson says that throughout this journey, they have ben the voice of the West boys and will continue searching for answers until justice is served.

"I never thought it would be this long at all," said Stevenson. "I thought we would have some kid of answer way before two years."

Stevenson says that although the journey has been long, they still have hope.

"God and just prayer. I know prayer works. I know prayer changes things, and they're babies. We are their voice," said Stevenson. "We're the voice for all children. We're their voice, so we have to keep going. We can't stop. We have to keep pushing. We have to keep looking for answers. We just want them home."

The Wests are expected to appear in court on January 20 for a readiness hearing, with a jury trial set to start on January 30.

Stevenson says that through the trial, the mission of the West boys' biological family remains getting justice.

"It's going to be hard for the family to just sit there and listen to all of this. I'm just asking for strength in their minds," said Stevenson. "Strength to just keep going and being able to sit there and bear everything that they have to hear."

Review 23ABC's coverage of the West boys.