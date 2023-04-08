Triple A's 'Don't Drive In-Text-Icated' Campaign warns about the risks of distracted driving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For drivers, distractions are everywhere, including right beside them. With the popularity of smartphones increasing over the years, the number of car crashes due to distracted drivers has also risen. To combat the statistics and inform people about the life-threatening risk of distracted and impaired driving, Triple A is using creative ways to promote their Don't Drive In-Text-Icated Campaign.

Jim Jones knows firsthand how risky distracted driving can be. Jones is a survivor of a crash caused by a distracted driver. Ten years ago, Jones was walking in his neighborhood when he was struck by a car. The driver of that car admitted he was distracted by his phone. The crash left Jones with numerous injuries.

"Launched me up into the air, landed on my head, and I have brain damage. I have wounds in my frontal and temporal lobes, and I have a titanium rod in my back along my spine," said Jones.

Jones spent a long time in the hospital after the crash, and doctors were telling his family that he wouldn't make it, or if he did, that he would function like a 5-year-old.

"Not everyone is as fortunate as I am, and you don't want to take - you don't want to have that responsibility and have something happen and then it's your fault," said Jones.

Jones' story isn't uncommon, which is why Triple A has partnered with law enforcement agencies to bring awareness of distracted driving through their Don't Drive In-Text-Icated Campaign.

Doug Shupe with Triple A says enabling the "driving focus" feature on your phone is one simple way to prevent crashes like the one Jones was in, but he says a recent Triple A survey has found that while 81 percent of drivers know about the feature, 54 percent have never used it.

And that's not the only way to reduce your risk of distracted driving.

"Put the phone out of reach so you're not tempted to grab it and use it. Ask a passenger for help to make a call or send a text. If you're by yourself, pull over and stop in a safe location to use your smartphone," said Shupe.

It is worth remembering that the simplest feature on your phone to keep it from becoming a distraction is the off button.

Triple A's awareness campaign also uses visuals of car crash scenes, totaled cars, and photos of people whose lives were cut short, all as a reminder of how destructive and deadly texting and driving can be.

Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry says that having active conversations about texting and driving is the first step in making a true change.

"Distracted driving is just as deadly [as drunk driving] because it happens in a moment, and most of us wouldn't think about driving after we've been drinking because there is a social stigma to it," said Terry.

According to the California Highway Patrol, there have been roughly 28,000 crashes since 2021 which involved some type of distracted driving.

Jones says his road to recovery wasn't an easy one, but he was motivated to push forward so he could walk his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day, which he did.

"The wedding was great, and I walked her down the aisle," said Jones. "I stumbled down the aisle, but I got there."

Triple A plans to continue their Don't Drive In-Text-Icated Campaign to promote safer driving habits for as long as distracted driving remains a problem.