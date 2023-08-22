Tropical Storm Hilary leaves Tehachapi roads, businesses flooded

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Serious rainfall and flooding has impacted many areas of eastern Kern County on Sunday, as well as some local businesses. The flooded roads are remnants of the storm system that pushed through the area as a result of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Hilary, and closed roads aren't the only issues residents are dealing with.

Fans in Sheridan's Home Consignment and Decor in Tehachapi are working to dry out the building after water began to leak from the ceiling Sunday night following a full day of steady rain.

"The roof leaked. There's a couple big cypress trees, and apparently, all the leaves and needles from the trees blew onto the roof and plugged the storm drains," said Virginia Sheridan, the owner of Sheridan's Home Consignment and Decor. "It's a flat roof and we plugged the drains so it backed up and we ended up with 2 feet of water on the roof."

Sheridan says that not only did the storm cause damage to some of the ceiling tiles, but the heavy rain also canceled the Tehachapi Mountain Festival, which took a toll on her restaurant business, Kelcy's Restaurant.

"It ended Mountain Festival, which was a disappointment because I've been here over 25 years and I love Mountain Festival. Everybody pretty much loves Mountain Festival because it's a fun time," said Sheridan. "It's a fun time."

Sheridan says she prepped extra tri-tip and ribs for the festival, even preparing for a party at the restaurant on the back patio. Instead, it was all canceled due to heavy rainfall and flooding.

The unusual storm dumped more than 5 inches of rain in the mountains, which Aaron Maurer with the California Highway Patrol Mojave Post says is nothing like he's ever seen in Kern County.

"I have not experienced anything like this before. I've only been in the Mojave area for 5 years, but in the last 5 years, I've never experienced something with this much rainfall so sudden," said Maurer.

According to Maurer, flooding, rockslides, and mudslides have contributed to road closures across eastern Kern County, but CHP is using additional resources to get some of those roads back open by Monday, August 28.

"Thanks to the sunny weather, we are working with Caltrans to make sure the roads get opened as soon as possible. We have additional resources working, and Caltrans also has additional resources out just to clear the roads to make sure people are free to travel and get to where they need to go as soon as we can get them there," said Maurer.

Sheridan plans to continue cleanup at her business today and says her husband will repair the damaged portions of the roof to prevent further damage.

"It is what it is. Mother Nature is going to do what she wants to do and there's just not a darn thing we can do about it," said Sheridan. "I'm just glad here in town we didn't have anything horrible happen."

