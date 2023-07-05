Tulare County Fire Department and Sheriff's Office on alert for illegal fireworks

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Tulare County authorities were on alert for illegal fireworks on Tues, July 4.

A small grass fire off Highway 198 is believed to have been caused by illegal fireworks. Tulare County Fire Captain Francisco Benitez says it’s one example of the calls crews were preparing to deal with.

According to Benitez, every year the Tulare County Fire Department gears up with additional staff and works closely with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office to monitor areas of concern, especially smaller rural communities.

“Usually Earlimart area, Alpaugh, Pixley, all those areas there," explained Benitez. “When fireworks go up, they are still hot. Pieces that come down land on roofs [and] grass and start grass fires that way.”

Visalia officials say they had already confiscated about 20 pounds of illegal fireworks and issued a handful of citations before Tuesday.

