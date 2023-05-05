Tulare County Sheriff's Office shuts down upper Kern River

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — A major decision from Tulare County officials could have a big impact on Lake Isabella's economy as temperatures heat up.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has decided to shut down access to the Kern River on its side of the county line. Tulare Sheriff Mike Boudreaux issued the temporary closure on Thurs, May 4.

The closure impacts the Kern River north of Kernville, extending into the Sequoia National Forest. No end date for the closure has been scheduled.

The agency says that this year's record-level snowpack and warming temperatures have resulted in dangerous water conditions for residents.

The Kern River Conservancy released a statement after the announcement was made.

It reads in part, "This closure is beyond unacceptable, as the life, blood, and economy of the Kern River Valley depend on access to the upper Kern River. There are thousands of residents in the Kern Valley whose job depends on this river being open."

The full statement can be read below.