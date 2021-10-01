Tulare County Sheriff's Office warns about latest TikTok challenge

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is the latest law enforcement agency to warn students about a social media trend that could put them behind bars.

In a Facebook post the sheriff's office mentioned that the devious licks challenge has been encouraging students to steal something from schools such as soap dispensers.

But in October the challenge asks students to physically hit a staff member.

The sheriff's office warns that these actions are crimes and they will be taken them seriously.

In September, Kern High School District issued a statement about the devious licks challenge.

"This trend involves encouraging teens to steal and damage school property. It is a serious offense, and if a student is found to be stealing, in possession of a stolen item, or damaging school property, the district will take appropriate disciplinary action and possibly file criminal charges."