Tulare police officer commits suicide while on duty

TULARE, Calif. (KERO) — The Tulare Police Department announced that an officer committed suicide while on duty on Tues, April 4.

According to the department, staff had attempted to contact the on-duty officer shortly before 4 p.m. After several attempts to contact the officer via phone and radio, the Tulare Police Department conducted a search for the officer. He was found dead by the department after "an apparent suicide."

The name of the Tulare officer will not be released at this time to respect the privacy of his family. The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the suicide and the circumstances leading to it.

Anyone considering suicide or experiencing suicidal thoughts should reach out to the 24-hour Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 9-8-8 or visiting 988lifeline.org.