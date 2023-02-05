Two arrested in connection to a homicide in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Bakersfield police officers have arrested two suspects related to a homicide investigation, in which one man died after being shot multiple times.

Initially, Bakersfield police responded to a call for shots fired February 4th around 1:30 a.m in the area of Baker Street right off East Truxtun Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man with several gunshot injuries. Although medical aid was provided, the man did not survive.

Later that day around 5 in the evening, Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested 37-year-old Rafael Lopez and 19-year-old Geovanny Garcia in the 1500 block of Lincoln street. Both were taken into custody without incident.

Several firearms were located during the investigation, including the presumed murder weapon. BPD says they do not believe there are any other suspects involved in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is encouraged to call Detective Jesse Perez at (661) 326-3593, the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111, or Kern Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040