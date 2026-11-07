Two arrested in connection with shooting that killed woman at Halloween party

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a woman and injured two others at a Halloween party.

Mario Leon, 21, and Giordan Crompton, 19, were both arrested in the 3000 block of State University Drive in Sacramento, California.

Leon was arrested for:



Murder

Attempted murder (2 counts)

Assault with a firearm (3 counts)

Robbery (2 counts)

Felon in possession of ammunition and a firearm

Participation in a criminal street gang

Crompton was arrested on the following charges:



Robbery (2 counts)

Participation in a criminal street gang

This stems from a shooting that happened on November 1 in the area of Rosedale Highway.

RELATED: One woman is dead and two others are hurt after gunfire erupted at Bakersfield gathering

The Kern County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to Rosedale Highway near Gibson Street for reports of an armed robbery in progress.

When deputies arrived, they found three women suffering from gunshot wounds while several hundred people were leaving the area. One woman, identified as 18-year-old Judisbeth Silva, died at the scene. The other two were transported to a hospital with injuries KCSO describes as non-life-threatening.