Two men have died in a single vehicle crash in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Two men have died following a single vehicle crash in Central Bakersfield Saturday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The collision occurred along Golden State Highway and Q Street at about 6:12 p.m., BPD confirmed in a press release.

When officers arrived, they found a car that collided head-on with a pillar along. Both men inside the vehicle died on scene.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor, according to the release.

BPD asks anyone with information to call their department at 661-327-7111.