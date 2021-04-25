Watch
Two men have died in a single vehicle crash in Central Bakersfield

Crash Scene
Posted at 9:55 PM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 01:02:04-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Two men have died following a single vehicle crash in Central Bakersfield Saturday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The collision occurred along Golden State Highway and Q Street at about 6:12 p.m., BPD confirmed in a press release.

When officers arrived, they found a car that collided head-on with a pillar along. Both men inside the vehicle died on scene.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor, according to the release.

BPD asks anyone with information to call their department at 661-327-7111.

