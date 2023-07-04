2 men rescued, 1 body recovered from Kern River by KCSO Search and Rescue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Swift water rescue teams will remain on standby following a busy weekend on the Kern River.

There was one body recovery and two rescues on Sun, July 2.

The body of a 27-year-old man was recovered from the water near Sandy Flat Campground after the man was reported missing near the Keysville South area in Lake Isabella.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Department, two other men were also rescued in separate incidents. Both men were wearing life vests.

The KCSO Bakersfield Search and Rescue Team was able to rescue the first man "from the Kern River near the River and Elk intersection" around 1:30 p.m., according to the KCSO. The man was arrested for public intoxication by Kern County Park Rangers and booked into the Kern County Jail.

Meanwhile, the KCSO Bakersfield Search and Rescue and the Bakersfield Fire Department's Type 2 Rescue teams brought out the paddle boat to reach the second man, who was floating near the area of Lake Ming and the California around 4:30 p.m. The man had gotten stuck in some brush in the middle of the river. Firefighters were able to bring him safely to shore.

Rescue teams are spread out along the Kern River during Independence Day week.

Officials urge the public to stay out, while stressing the importance of using a Coast Guard-approved life jacket instead of a pool toy when in or around the water.

